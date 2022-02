Will Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turn into World War 3?

After the invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russian troops, some people have been wondering if the scenes seen on this February 24, 2022 could be the prelude to a third world war.

Understand, in this video, which is based on an analysis by BBC security expert Frank Gardner, why experts think the likelihood of a conflict on a global scale is small - at least at this moment.

