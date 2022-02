Russia’s Ukraine Invasion SUPPORTED by Rogue Regimes; Iran Nuclear Deal Impact? | Watchman Newscast

On today's Watchman Newscast, as international condemnation of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine grows, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down the rogue regimes that continue to support Putin.

Whether it's China, North Korea, Iran, Syria or Hezbollah, anti-Western forces are blaming the West--and not Putin--for the invasion.

Plus, what effect will the war in Ukraine have on the Iran nuclear deal, currenttly in the process of being revived in Vienna?