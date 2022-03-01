Emotional interpreter breaks down during President Zelenskyy's televised plea to Europe

This is at the moment an interpreter broke down as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the EU to prove that it would side with Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Speaking to the European Parliament by video link, Zelensky said: "Do prove that you are with us.

Do prove that you will not let us go.

Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness.” As he urged Western allies to support the country and rally his citizens at him, the parliamentary interpreter broke down in emotion.

The translator said through tears: “This is the price of freedom.

We are fighting just for our land and for our freedom.

Despite the fact that all the cities of our country are blocked.

“Every Square from today is going to be called Freedom Square in every city of our country.

No body is going to break us.

We are strong.

We are Ukrainians.” Credit: @Skynews via Twitter