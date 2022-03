MAR 01 2022 - UKRAINE INVASION DAY 5 UPDATE

The invasion on Ukraine continues while Ukraine’s President Zelensky has urged President Biden to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Putin is funding green groups in order to access natural gas deposits, meanwhile a January 6 rioter, 37, who entered the Capitol building and was facing 20 years in prison has committed suicide, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he will not be sending State National Guard troops to DC for the State of the Union.