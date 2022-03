Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, and Zoe Saldana at the NYC Premiere of The Adam Project

It was a star-studded night as the cast of The Adam Project gathered on the blue carpet for the premiere of the Netflix movie at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City last night.

Stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, and Zoe Saldana of the sci-fi flick shared laughs as they posed together.

Reynolds, who also serves as one of the producers on the film, was joined by his wife, Blake Lively.