NFL Rumors Mailbag: Giants Taking Carson Strong? Cam Newton To Seahawks? DeVante Parker Trade?

NFL Rumors & NFL News: NFL Free Agency rolls on as we also inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Are the Giants going to draft a QB to compete with Daniel Jones, perhaps Nevada quarterback Carson Strong?

NFL Daily host Mitchell Renz also breaks down the latest on Cam Newton and with the Seahawks being a potential option for the former Carolina Panthers quarterback in the newest Cam Newton rumors and Seahawks news.

Also on the NFL mailbag, new Dolphins rumors are that the team may be looking to trade wide receiver DeVante Parker after trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Cedrick Wilson.