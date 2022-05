Sharpton says Biden doesn't need to do more press: 'Trump was too accessible'

Rev.

Al Sharpton, host of "PoliticsNation" on MSNBC, said on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that former President Donald Trump was "too accessible" to the media when compared to President Joe Biden https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/sharpton-celebrities-whcd-say-biden-doesnt-need-do-more-press-trump-was-too