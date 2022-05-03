‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Sick of Defending ‘Spider-Man’ Spell | THR News

Benedict Cumberbatch has heard your criticisms about Doctor Strange’s actions in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and he’d like to defend his character once and for all.
Benedict Cumberbatch has heard your criticisms about Doctor Strange’s actions in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and he’d like to defend his character once and for all.
Before the MCU arose with Iron Man, Sam Raimi cemented the meaning of a superhero movie over the course of his Spider-Man trilogy...
Can you smell that? The scent of blossoms blooming and popcorn being buttered is a sure sign that summer movie season is upon..