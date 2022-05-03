‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Sick of Defending ‘Spider-Man’ Spell | THR News
Benedict Cumberbatch has heard your criticisms about Doctor Strange’s actions in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and he’d like to defend his character once and for all.