Kailia Posey, grinning girl in popular GIF, dies by suicide at 16

American reality TV series 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star, Kailia Posey, died by suicide in Washington at the age of 16.

Kailia was one of the most recognisable faces on the internet and had become a viral GIF known as 'Grinning Girl'.

The news of her alleged suicide was announced by her family.

