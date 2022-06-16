Tom Hanks: ‘Philadelphia’ Would Not Be Produced Today With a Straight Actor in a Gay Role

CNN reports Tom Hanks, a recipient of an Oscar for his portrayal of a gay man dealing with AIDS in 'Philadelphia,'.

Says if the film had been produced today, a straight actor would not have been cast, and "rightly so.".

In a recent interview, Hanks answered questions about two of his career-defining roles, 1993's 'Philadelphia'... In a recent interview, Hanks answered questions about two of his career-defining roles, 1993's 'Philadelphia'... ... and 1994's 'Forrest Gump' in which Hanks portrayed a man with intellectual disabilities.

Hanks said of the films, “timely movies, at the time, that you might not be able to make now.”.

Hanks says he believes a straight actor would never be cast if 'Philadelphia' was created today.

One of the reasons people weren't afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man

We’re beyond that now, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.

, Tom Hanks, in an interview with 'The New York Times,' via CNN.

It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity.

, Tom Hanks, in an interview with 'The New York Times,' via CNN.

'Philadelphia' was the first major Hollywood release to depict the AIDS crisis in the United States.

In the year following its release, data shows AIDS became the leading cause of death for Americans aged 25 to 44