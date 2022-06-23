MACK & RITA Movie

MACK & RITA Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released -- literally.

The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: "Aunt Rita" (Oscar-winner Diane Keaton).

Freed from the constraints of other people's expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation, and sparks a tentative romance with Mack's adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan).

A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, MACK AND RITA celebrates being true to yourself at any age.

Directed by Katie Aselton starring Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige, Elizabeth Lail, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex, Dustin Milligan, Amy Hill, Lois Smith, Wendie Malick, Patti Harrison, Martin Short, Addie Weyrich, Aimee Carrero, and Nicole Byer release date August 12, 2022 (in theaters)