Major Drug Distributors Handed Victory in Lawsuit Over Opioid Addiction Crisis

Reuters reports that a federal judge has ruled in favor of three drug distributors in the United States regarding the ongoing opioid crisis.

On July 4, U.S. District Judge David Faber ruled in favor of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health Inc.

Reuters reports that Judge Faber said in his ruling that there is , “nothing unreasonable about distributing controlled substances to fulfill legally written prescriptions.”.

According to the suit's allegation, the companies distributed approximately 81 million pills over an eight-year period in Cabell County, West Virginia.

Faber reportedly said that both Cabell County and the city of Huntington “failed” to prove the drug distributors engaged in “unreasonable conduct.”.

However, attorneys representing the plaintiffs argued that wasn't the case.

We felt the evidence that emerged from witness statements, company documents, and extensive datasets showed these defendants were responsible for creating and overseeing the infrastructure that flooded West Virginia with opioids, Attorneys representing plaintiffs, via Complex.

Reuters reports that plaintiffs in the case were seeking over $2.5 billion.

The suit was meant to facilitate a long-term plan to lower the number of regional overdoses, among other opioid-related issues plaguing the area.