World Population Day: Nagaland leader urges people to stay single | Oneindia news *News

Nagaland leader Temjen Imna Along has once again left the internet in splits with his great sense of humour.

This time the witty Nagaland leader, on the occasion of the World Population Day, asked the twitteratis to 'stay single' like him and urged them to join the 'Singles Movement;, thereby sparking the #StaySingle trend on twitter.

#StaySingle #WordPopulationDay #TemjenImnaAlong