Sheridan Smith pays tribute to 'phenomenal' Jenny Agutter

As The Railway Children Returns arrives in cinemas actor Sheridan Smith has revealed an on-set moment that was 'like royalty arriving' – and she’s sure she curtsied.

The film, the sequel to 1970’s much-loved The Railway Children, stars Smith as the local head teacher who gives a home to three evacuee children during World War II.

Playing her mother is Jenny Agutter, who reprises her role of Bobbie from the original.

The Railway Children Return is in UK cinemas from 15 July.