The Munsters Movie

The Munsters Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily's crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.

Directed by Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Cassandra Peterson, Catherine Schell, Butch Patrick release date September 2022 (in theaters and on Peacock)