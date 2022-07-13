Five Days at Memorial - Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine

Five Days at Memorial - Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine - Plot Synopsis: What would you do if everything failed?

Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina, FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL tells the story of the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions amidst the storm's aftermath.

Directed by John Ridley, Carlton Cuse (various episodes) starring Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston release date August 12, 2022 (on Apple TV Plus)