BMW - the new sponsor of Real Madrid

The alliance materialized this morning in the Real Madrid sports city and was attended by Florentino Pérez, President of the Real Madrid Football Club, Manuel Terroba, Executive President of BMW Group Spain and Portugal, as well as members of the direction of both companies.

Within the framework of this agreement, the Real Madrid first division football teams, both male and female, the Basketball team, as well as the Club's technical team and executives, will have 100% electric BMW vehicles (being able to choose between any of the current models, iX, i4, iX3, i7 or iX1) for mobility.

In addition, BMW Spain and Real Madrid will create a collaboration center, "hub for sustainability", in which, through work sessions together with other official Club collaborators, good practices will be shared in order to achieve a common learning.

This forum will also serve as a generator of ideas aimed at promoting innovative projects that have a positive impact on the environment and society.