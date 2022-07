Daler Mehndi arrested by Punjab police in 2003 human trafficking case | Oneindia news *Breaking

Popular singer and musician Daler Mehendi has been arrested by the Punjab police in connection with a human trafficking case.

The arrest came post a Patiala court on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by him against his two-year jail sentence in a human trafficking case registered against him in 2003.

