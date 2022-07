Mike (2022) - Trevante Rhodes, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Russell Hornsby

Mike (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: You may know Tyson, but do you know Mike?

... From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind "I, Tonya" and showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) comes MIKE.

The limited series tells the story of the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson, starring Trevante Rhodes.

Directed by Craig Gillespie starring Trevante Rhodes, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Russell Hornsby release date August 25, 2022 (on Hulu)