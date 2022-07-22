Signs You May Have Antisocial Personality Disorder

Lifehacker reports that people who have a hard time connecting with others or carrying on conversations may have antisocial personality disorder.

Antisocial personality disorder (APD), which includes sociopathy and psychopathy, can develop as early as age 11.

According to Dr. Tony Ferretti, a psychologist who specializes in the disorder, APD is a lifelong condition, but some symptoms may decrease over time.

People can have traits or characteristics of APD without having the full-blown disorder.

, Dr. Tony Ferretti, Psychologist, via Lifehacker.

It becomes a disorder when their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors develop into a persistent pattern that deviates from the culture, Dr. Tony Ferretti, Psychologist, via Lifehacker.

According to Dr. Ferretti, people with the disorder can be perceived as charming, witty and fun.

They also tend to be manipulative, have an endgame in mind, blame others and avoid responsibility.

Lifehacker recommends looking at patterns in your life, particularly your relationships, to determine if you have ADP.

People with ADP often have a hard time maintaining interpersonal relationships, as they have difficulty attaching or connecting with others.

According to Lifehacker, if you're concerned about antisocial behavior it's important to consult a professional