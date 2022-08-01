Andor

Andor Trailer - Season 1 - Plot Synopsis:The ANDOR series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make.

The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Directed by Toby Haynes, Susanna White, Benjamin Caron, Benjamin Caron (various episodes) starring Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker release date September 21, 2022 (on Disney Plus)