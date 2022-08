Selena Takes Over Malibu In 'Selena + Chef' Season 4, Vecna From 'Stranger Things' Recites Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Lyrics & Mo

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting another baby, Selena Gomez takes over the 'Hannnah Montana' beach house in 'Selena + Chef' season 4 trailer, 'Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower recites Lizzo's 'About Damn Time', and more!