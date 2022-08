Alex Lorusso Roasts RINOs Alyssa Farah and Ana Navarro as they join the "Clucking Hens" at The View

Alex Lorusso (ALX) joined Jenn Pellegrino on Newsmax's Prime News to roast "CNN Republicans" Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as they join the "Clucking Hens" at The View.