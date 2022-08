Roquan Smith Trade Destinations: 5 NFL Teams That Could Trade For The Bears Linebacker

NFL Trade Rumors are buzzing after Chicago Bears’ LB Roquan Smith requested a trade amidst contract disputes.

Smith says the Bears new front office doesn’t value him and that he has no choice but to trade him.

What is Roquan’s trade value?

What NFL teams will be interested in trading for the superstar LB?

Chat Sports host Harrison Graham (who also hosts Bears Now) cooked up 5 Roquan trade ideas if the Bears decide to move him.