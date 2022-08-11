"Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO" North American Red Carpet Premiere All Cast Arrivals

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Chris Sabat, Kyle Hebert, Zeno Robinson, Aleks Le, Charles Matinet, Zach Aguilar, Sean Schemmel, Bruce Carey, Sonny Strait, Dameon Clarke, Justin Cook, Ian Sinclair, Jason Douglas, Meredith McCoy, Erica Lindbeck, Monica Rial attend Crunchyroll's "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" red carpet premiere held at the Academy Museum of Motion Picture in Los Angeles, California USA on Wednesday August 10, 2022.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV