NFL Trade Rumors: 5 BLOCKBUSTER Trade Ideas Ft. Roquan Smith & 4 Other Big-Name Players

NFL trade rumors are full steam ahead since Chicago Bears star LB Roquan Smith requested a trade so we figured to look at more NFL Trade Candidates such as Kareem Hunt, Robert Quinn, Jessie Bates and Derwin James.

If any NFL news or NFL rumors happen, we got you covered at Chat Sports.