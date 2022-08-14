To the Saints in Pakistan. Part 18. Romans 8:9-21.

It is a new life that Christians are empowered to live in Christ.

Christians have been given God the Holy Spirit in a new and amazing way.

It’s a totally new kind of life that every single one of us grows in the knowledge and appreciation of over time in our study and works.

Today, we’ll talk more about our new category in Christ.

We’ll also look at the evidence for our membership in Jesus in the way we war with our sin.

We start a bit late today, but I’ll do my best to do at least some justice to the text.