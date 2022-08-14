Mar-a-Lago raid was an ‘attempt’ by Dems to take down Trump: Former attorney general

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey weighs in on the unprecedented FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing that this decision was made to gain information on January 6th.
Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey weighs in on the unprecedented FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing that this decision was made to gain information on January 6th.
The former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland provides analysis of the growing fallout over the FBI’s raid of former..
Trump attorney Christina Bobb said that she doesn’t believe there were any nuclear documents in Mar-a-Lago. Former Trump Senior..