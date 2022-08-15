China Huiping Wang Makes Death Threats Against Veteran Refusing To Participate In Depopulation Plan

"Having lived inside China and now living as a dissident American refugee inside the former Soviet Union near the border with Russia, it has become clear to me that we are all under surveillance, living through an information war, where unseen overlords censor recorded conversations to control what people around the world can hear and see in order to manipulate the truth and I say this not out of paranoia but rather because whenever I interview my front line contacts inside of Russia, the Ukraine and China, what I am left with to share with my audience, ends up sounding like a Joe Biden speech." - Victor-Hugo Vaca II