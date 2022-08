Affidavit for FBI search could chill witnesses

New developments in the multiple investigations into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The same federal judge who approved the Mar-a-Lago search warrant is considering whether to unseal the affidavit used to secure the warrant.

That document lays out why prosecutors felt the need for the unprecedented step of searching the home of a former president.

As Jessica Schneider reports the Justice Department wants to keep that information under wraps.