Jonah Hill is stepping away from promoting his films after experiencing anxiety attacks for 20 years

'Superbad' star Jonah Hill has told how he will no longer promote any of his films after experiencing anxiety attacks for the past 20 years, which have been "exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events".
'Superbad' star Jonah Hill has told how he will no longer promote any of his films after experiencing anxiety attacks for the past 20 years, which have been "exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events".
The actor wrote in an open letter that he has "spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media..
"I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,"..