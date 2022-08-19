Prog Fan Reacts to Smithereens by Twenty One Pilots

As a fan of prog music, and having completed a review of the entire Blurryface album by Twenty One Pilots, as well as the stand-alone track Heathens from the Suicide Squad movie soundtrack, I am now reviewing the next studio album, Trench.
As a fan of prog music, and having completed a review of the entire Blurryface album by Twenty One Pilots, as well as the stand-alone track Heathens from the Suicide Squad movie soundtrack, I am now reviewing the next studio album, Trench.
As a fan of prog music, and having completed a review of the entire Blurryface album by Twenty One Pilots, as well as the..
As a fan of prog music, and having completed a review of the entire Blurryface album by Twenty One Pilots, I am now reviewing the..