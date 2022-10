The Estate Movie Trailer

The Estate Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea.

Directed by Dean Craig starring Toni Collette, Anna Faris, David Duchovny, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, Kathleen Turner release date November 4, 2022 (in theaters)