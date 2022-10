California bakery creates life-size replica of 'Star Wars' hero made of bread

One House Bakery Co-Owner Catherine Pervan and her daughter Hannalee Pervan baked a giant replica of "Star Wars" Han Solo dubbing it "Pan Solo." The beloved, baked character is on display in Benicia, California, as a submission into the city's annual scarecrow contest.

The mother-daughter duo shares their track record for baking science fiction themed edibles and their process for making this year's "Pan Solo."