Megan Official Trailer

Megan is an AI robot who is a lifelike doll that is programmed to be able to become a great companion for a child and other people.

Megan becomes a companion for a little girl who lost her parents and they soon become best friends.

However, the little girl and other people don’t realize AI robot Megan’s full capabilities and soon see a much darker and sinister side to her in this upcoming movie.

Check it out.