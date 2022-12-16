In From The Side Movie

In From The Side Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Minute for minute, you won’t find a more romantic gay film this year than British rugby drama In From The Side, a surprisingly moving sports-team story slathered in sweat, streaked with mud, and dripping with sensuality.

As a “B Squad” of gay athletes tries to overcome inexperience and push past rivalries to score an elusive win, a secret affair simmers among them.

Mark (puppy-eyed Alexander Lincoln) finds himself unable to avoid the blazing appeal of teammate Warren (Alexander King), with his cocky attitude and emotional unavailability.

Director Matt Carter Writers Matt Carter, Adam Silver Actors Alexander Lincoln, Alexander King, Will Hearle, Pearce Egan, Christopher Sherwood, Peter McPherson, Alex Hammond, Ivan Comisso, Carl Loughlin, Franck Assi Genre Romance, Drama Run Time 2 hours 14 minutes