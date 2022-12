ENGLISH SPEECH | BARACK OBAMA: The People of India (English Subtitles)

Learn English with Barack Obama’s speech.

Former President Obama addressed the people of India on January 27, 2015, about the U.S.-India partnership.

His three-day trip to India ended with a tough-love message from the president to his hosts, as he promised to be "India's best partner" in taking its place among the world's great powers, but urged it to fight climate change and protect human rights.