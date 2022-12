Passengers react to rail fare rise announcement

Passengers at Birmingham New Street station react to the news that regulated rail fares in England are set to rise by up to 5.9% from March 5.

The announcement by the Department for Transport will see millions of train passengers face the largest hike in rail fares in more than a decade.

Report by Patelr.

