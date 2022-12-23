'The page on which we exist, they have burnt it': University ban dismays Afghan women students

Afghanistan's women students are both dismayed and angered by the Taliban's announcement that they are banned from attending university, the latest assault on women's rights in the country.
Wajiha Kazimi, a 19-year-old student who survived a suicide attack on her education centre in September, says the Taliban have "totally burnt the page on which we exist." Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the hardline Islamists have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women's lives, ignoring international outrage.