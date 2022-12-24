Couy Griffin's FBI Seized Cell Phone, Tracked To Private Home In D.C.

"In an exclusive interview with One America News National Political Correspondent Neil W.

McCabe, Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, described how the FBI mishandled his cellphone that he voluntarily trusted to their custody.

When the FBI arrested Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin, in relation to his presence outside the Capitol during the January 6th protests, he agreed to hand over his phone.

What he did not expect was for his phone to be taken out of FBI offices to a private home in Washington's Anacostia neighborhood.