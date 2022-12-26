Fake News Media hiding stores about Mothers Murdering Children

When Rowan Baxter murdered his wife Hannah Clarke and their three children the entire Fake News Feminist Media could not get enough of the story interviewing family members of both Rown Baxter and Hannah Clarke.

The Funerals were a huge event with Politicians from every Party attending including Scott Morrison who was the Prime Minister at the time as well as Anthony Albanese who is the current Prime Minister.

Shortly after this three children and a woman were found dead, and the Father was being questioned by Police.

Again the entire Feminist Media was excited and feverishly reporting on it.

UNTIL it was discovered that Katie Peranovic the Mother of the three children had violently murdered the three children and then committed suicide.

This went against the Feminist Narrative and the entire Media stopped covering the story and even removed it from all of their platforms. Scott Morrison of Australia