PewDiePie | House Tour | Brighton Mansion & Japan House

This past week PewDiePie decided to try something a little different and went ahead and created a Tier List rating YouTuber mansions.

He played some footage from another channel in this genre but unfortunately, he didn't come across any of our videos here at Famous Entertainment.

Not to be salty but we invented the no address idea.

Just wanted to point that out.

Okay, I'm being a little salty.

This video posted by PewDiePie had us at the office thinking about trying to do a House Tour on the king of YouTube himself, Mr. Big PP Club, CEO of Floor Gang... the one and only PewDiePie & his beloved wife Marzia.

But it's a task easier said than done.

This couple is extremely private and for good reasons.

In 2019 their house in Japan was burglarized and according to Marzia "90% of my valuables, from my jewelry to luxury goods and special items I’ve been collecting over the years.

It's all gone."