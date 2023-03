NBA Picks, Predictions and Betting Odds | NBA Prop Bets and DFS Recommendations | Tip-Off for Feb 8

WagerTalk's NBA Tip-Off Show brings you NBA picks, predictions and odds for Wednesday February 8.

Kyrie Irving is set to make his Mavericks debut tonight against the Clippers with Luka Doncic returning as well after missing two games.

Join Skee, Jay Money and Ron for the NBA Tip-Off Show.