RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is retiring

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki is retiring from her post next month in what she called today a "personal decision." Lucki has been accused of interfering in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia killing spree to support the Liberals' gun control plans and she was unable to address key details during her testimony before last year's Public Order Emergency Commission, which releases its final report next week.

True North's Andrew Lawton says Lucki's quiet exit means a lack of accountability for her shortcomings on the job.