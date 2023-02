Bao fan: Top Chinese investment banker is missing, claims China Renaissance Holdings | Oneindia News

One of China's most high-profile billionaire bankers Bao Fan has reportedly gone missing.

According to reports, his company China Renaissance Holdings said that the CEO had not been able to be reached in recent days.

Bao is a leading deal broker in China whose clients include top tech companies Didi and Meituan #BaoFan #ChinaRenaissanceHoldings #China