Feb 20, 2023-Watchman News-Proverbs 17:9 - Megillat Taanit, New Jerusalem Copycat of satan and More!

Feb 20, 2023 - Watchman News - Proverbs 17:9 - Megillat Taanit (Scroll of Fasts) Shevat 28 - The Path to Purim, Apellis wins FDA approval for first geographic atrophy drug | Fierce Pharma (Abomination Shot Adverse Event), US draws ‘red line’ for China, Brain implant startup backed by Bezos and Gates is testing mind-controlled computing on humans, Saudi Arabia is about to construct a towering 1,300 sq foot ‘virtual reality’ cube (New Jerusalem Copycat of satan), Large white balloon has been spotted by pilots over Hawaii, Joe Biden arrives in Ukraine and More!