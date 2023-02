Who Is Provoking WWIII?

While economically suffering at home, Americans are being plundered to finance Ukraine's war against Russia to the tune over over $100+ BILLION so far.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government plans to increase the number of US troops training Taiwanese forces.

Absolutely none of this has anything to do with defending America, or protect our safety.

It does, on the other hand, ratchet up tensions with Russia and China, both of which are major nuclear powers.