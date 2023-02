Grace Tame VERY QUIET about Bethany Edgecombe Feminist hypocrite

The Australian Feminist movement and Grace Tame have been very quiet about Bethany Edgecombe who went after a 13-year-old boy.

This boy was 2 years younger than Grace Tame when she had sex with Nicolaas Bester between 20 and 30 times or nearly every day depending on which version of Grace Tame's story you believe.

This is not a one-off there is definitely a double standard.