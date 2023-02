Getting ready to cross "Devil's Bridge" on ice and snow. 2/17/23 Sedona,AZ

This is one of the last views before I hiked down from a different angle and crossed and came back over the Devil's Bridge, the rest of the people just watched from the area I am standing in this short video.

Sedona, Arizona on February 17th, 2023 on a snowy, icy day when it was extremely dangerous, but WHAT A VIEW especially with the fresh snow.