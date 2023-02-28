Canada: PM Trudeau on Ontario's life sciences sector, alleged election interference – February 27, 2023

In Mississauga, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford participate in an announcement that AstraZenica will expand its research operations in Canada with a $500 million investment and a plan to hire hundreds of new workers.

Also in attendance at the news conference are Bonnie Crombie (mayor of Mississauga), Pascal Soriot (executive director and CEO of AstraZeneca), Kiersten Combs (president of AstraZeneca Canada), and Marc Dunoyer (CEO of Alexion).

The prime minister responds to questions from the media on the federal government decision to ban social media app TikTok from government mobile devices as well as ongoing calls for a public inquiry into alleged interference in Canada’s electoral system.

Premier Ford and Prime Minister Trudeau also respond to questions on foreign credential recognition for medical professionals and the future of the Canada Health Act.